TOR vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between Torino vs Napoli: After a spectacular midweek success in Serie A, fifth-placed Napoli take on relegation-battlers Torino on Monday, April 26 at the Olimpico di Torino, in Turin. Torino will aim to make it five games unbeaten in the home league, while high flyers Napoli head into this tie off with a remarkable 5-2 destruction of their closest rivals in the standings, Lazio. Both sides head into this fixture in good form and will be looking to build on their recent performances.

Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

Torino with no injury concerns has the luxury of a full strength. While Napoli will continue without the services of David Ospina and Faouzi Ghoulam. Whereas, Konstantinos Manolas remains suspended due to accumulated bookings.

TOR vs NAP Live Streaming

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

TOR vs NAP Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 26 at the Olimpico di Torino, in Turin. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

TOR vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dries Mertens

Vice-Captain: Salvatore Sirigu

Goalkeeper: Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gleison Bremer, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Midfielders: Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz, Sasa Lukic,Rolando Mandragora

Strikers: Dries Mertens, Andrea Belotti

TOR vs NAP Probable XIs

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Napoli: Alex Meret (GK); Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

