Torino Draws 2-2 At Benevento In Nicola's Debut
Simone Zaza scored twice to rescue a 22 draw for relegationthreatened Torino at Benevento in coach Davide Nicolas debut on Friday in Serie A.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 23, 2021, 03:57 IST
Nicolas Violas first-half penalty and a deflected shot from Gianluca Lapadula early in the second half had put Benevento ahead by two goals.
But Zaza responded with a header two minutes after Lapadulas goal and then equalized in stoppage time by redirecting a throughball with one touch.
Nicola replaced the fired Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday.
Torino stayed in the relegation zone while Benevento remained 11th.
