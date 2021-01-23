News18 Logo

Torino Draws 2-2 At Benevento In Nicola's Debut
1-MIN READ

Simone Zaza scored twice to rescue a 22 draw for relegationthreatened Torino at Benevento in coach Davide Nicolas debut on Friday in Serie A.

ROME: Simone Zaza scored twice to rescue a 2-2 draw for relegation-threatened Torino at Benevento in coach Davide Nicolas debut on Friday in Serie A.

Nicolas Violas first-half penalty and a deflected shot from Gianluca Lapadula early in the second half had put Benevento ahead by two goals.

But Zaza responded with a header two minutes after Lapadulas goal and then equalized in stoppage time by redirecting a throughball with one touch.

Nicola replaced the fired Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday.

Torino stayed in the relegation zone while Benevento remained 11th.

