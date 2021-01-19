Torino Fires Coach Marco Giampaolo After Poor Results

News18 Logo

TURIN, Italy: Torino fired coach Marco Giampaolo on Monday after a poor start to the season.

Torino has won just two of its 18 Serie A matches this season, losing nine.

A 0-0 draw at home against promoted Spezia this past weekend left it 18th in the league standings, a point from safety.

The club thanks Giampaolo and his staff for the professionalism and commitment shown in these months with the Granata, Torino said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Giampaolo had only been in charge of Torino since August.

It is the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season. Fiorentina, Genoa and Parma also fired their coaches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


