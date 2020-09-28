SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Toronto FC Beats MLS-leading Crew 3-1 In Connecticut

Columbus Crew players celebrate a goal for their team accidentally scored by Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Columbus Crew players celebrate a goal for their team accidentally scored by Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLSleading Columbus Crew 31 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto (8-2-4) is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus (9-2-3) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 48th minute, eight minutes after Toronto’s Chris Mavinga put Columbus ahead with an own goal off a failed clearing attempt.

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
