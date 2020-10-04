SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Toronto FC Rallies To Beat Philadelphia Union 2-1

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 21 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn.: Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Playing in their temporary home in Connecticut, Pozuelo’s seventh goal of the season was the winner. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 58th minute with his seventh goal of the season.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead when Sergio Santos scored from close range in the fifth minute.

Toronto (9-2-4) is unbeaten in five games.

The Union’s Jozy Alitdore left the match in the 53rd minute after experiencing tightness in a hamstring.

Philadelphia (8-3-4) lost for the first time in six games.

  • First Published: October 4, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
