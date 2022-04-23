Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Philadelphia 76ers will aim to close their NBA playoffs series when they take on Toronto Raptors in the fourth match at 11:30 pm on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

In the first three games, 76ers looked in sublime form a. In Game 1 of the series, 76ers clinched 131-111 win and in the second game they secured 112-97 victory.

In the third game of the series, Raptors did show some signs of a fightback but eventually it was not enough as they suffered 101-104 defeat. Raptors guards- Fred VanVleet (12 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) – showed a tremendous fighting spirit. They were supported by forward OG Anunoby (26 points) but their efforts turned out to be inadequate as 76ers center Joel Embiid (33 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists) almost single-handedly snatched victory from the Raptors.

Raptors will seek for nothing less than a victory tonight against 76ers to stay alive in the playoffs.

What date NBA 2022 playoffs match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will take place on April 23, Saturday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) be played?

The match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI)?

The match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match?

Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers match will be televised on televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match?

Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers match available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) Possible Starting XI:

Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Pascal Siakam, F- OG Anunoby, C- Khem Birch, G- Gary Trent Jr. G- Fred VanVleet

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- Joel Embiid, G- Tyrese Maxey G- James Harden

