Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA playoffs 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Toronto Raptors will be aiming for a victory in the sixth game of the NBA playoffs in order to level the series 3-3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two teams are set to take on each other on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

The 76ers had started the playoffs on a positive note after clinching three wins in the first three games. But in the last two matches of the series, the Raptors showed an incredible fighting spirit to claw back in the series. In both the games, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam produced stellar performances to bring his side back in the series.

In the fourth game of the series, Siakam registered 34 points (highest scorer of the match), eight rebounds and five assists. The 28-year-old Cameroonian continued his superb form in the fifth game of the series as well after becoming the highest scorer of the match (23 points) once again.

Toronto are chasing history here. No team has won a playoff series after falling behind 3-0. Indeed, only three teams have ever managed to take it to Game 7.

On the other hand, the 76ers will be hoping for a victory in the sixth match to seal the series.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 playoff match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will be played?

The NBA 2022 playoff match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will take place on April 29, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 playoff match Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) be played?

The match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

What time will the NBA 2022 playoff match Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) begin?

The match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match?

Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel

How do I watch the live streaming of the Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match?

Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors (TOR) and Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) Possible Starting XI:

Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Pascal Siakam, F- OG Anunoby, C- Khem Birch, G- Scottie Barnes, G- Gary Trent Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- Joel Embiid, G- Tyrese Maxey, G- James Harden

