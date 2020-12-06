TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been unbeaten in the league since the opening weekend of this season and now have the opportunity to move 11 points clear of their north London rivals Arsenal when the derby kicks off on Sunday.

Tottenham drew last Premier League 2020-21 match against Chelsea. They are at the top of the Premier League points table right now and will like to do so defeating their bitter cross-town rivals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled to find any consistency and are currently languishing 14th in the table – their tally of 13 points is their lowest after their opening 10 matches of any league campaign since the 1981-82 season. In their last Premier League 2020-21, Mikel Arteta’s squad lost 1-2 against Wolves at home.

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal captain: Harry Kane

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal vice-captain: Alexandre Lacazette

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal midfielders: Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United strikers: Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predicted Teams:

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Arsenal: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

TOT vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette