TOT vs ATW Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group J Match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp - Playing XI, Football

The top spot for Group J will be up for grabs when Tottenham Hotspur host Royal Antwerp at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, December 11. The UEFA Europa League’s group stage match will begin at 1.30 am.

Both teams are already assured of a place in the knockout stages, however, Royal Antwerp will be heading into this final league stage game two points ahead of the opponents. Antwerp defeated Spurs 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October and they will hope to replicate that feat in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur need a win in this game to top the group. They drew 3-3 against LASK last week after giving up two late goals and two points slip from their grasp. Jose Mourinho’s side are in a rich vein of form and this will be an entertaining match.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp: Team News, Injury Update

Erik Lamela, who is out with an injury will not play against Antwerp. And Tanguy Ndombele’s participation is still doubtful. For Royal Antwerp, Sander Coopman is ruled out with an injury.

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Captain: Gareth Bale

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Vice-Captain: Lucas Moura

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Defenders: Japhet Tanganga, Ritchie De Laet, Abdoulaye Seck, Matt Doherty

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Midfielders: Koji Miyoshi, Giovanni Lo Celso Louis Verstraete, Harry Winks

TOT vs ATW UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Strikers: Diumerci Mbokani, Gareth Bale

UEFA Europa League TOT vs ATW, Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up vs Royal Antwerp: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

UEFA Europa League TOT vs ATW, Royal Antwerp possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Jean Butez; Abdoulaye Seck, Jeremy Gelin, Ritchie De Laet; Koji Miyoshi, Louis Verstraete, Martin Hongla, Simen Juklerod; Lior Rafaelov, Cristian Benavente; Diumerci Mbokani