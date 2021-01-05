TOT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Jose Mourinho is looking to inch closer to bagging his first title as a Tottenham Hotspur manager when his team taken on Brentford in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Spurs got back to winning ways last weekend when they clinched a win in the Premier League against Leeds United. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford League Cup 2020-21 match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Brentford will go into this match after losing two of their best players in Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma. However, they have been in good form this season and people are labelling them as one of the favourites to gain promotion to the top-flight next season. Manager Thomas Frank is looking to clinch the first competitive trophy in the club’s history and Spurs will face a robust side.

This one is expected to be a tactical affair. The pundits will have their eyes on Mourinho and his strategy. Let’s see if the handbrakes are off.

Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

captain: Harry Kane

vice-captain: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson

midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt

strikers: Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Brentford: Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Brentford probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos