TOT vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be keen to bag all the three points on offer when they lock horns against each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham made a roaring start to their 2020/21 campaign and were leading the charts. However, they have encountered a slump where they have managed to win just two of their last nine games in the competition. This run of results has seen them drop to 6th in the standings.

Chelsea too have been on a similar path. They have done from the top of the standings to 7th in a span of two months. They have managed to win just three out of the 10 games in the recent past.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea game will commence at 1.30 am IST.

TOT vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

TOT vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Match Details

Friday, January 05 - 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Captain: Timo Werner

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Vice-captain: Son Heung-Min

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Defenders: Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs CHE Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Strikers: Timo Werner, Son Heung-Min

TOT vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Hugo Lloris; Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies; Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min

TOT vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner