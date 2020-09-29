TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction League Cup, Tottenham Hotspurs vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will take on each other in a League Cup encounter on September 30. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match in the Carabao Cup will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both the teams have faced each other for 166 times previously. Out of 166, 72 matches were won by Chelsea, 54 were won by Tottenham Hotspur and 40 matches were draws. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will commence from 12:15 am IST.

TOT vs CHE League Cup Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming:

Football fans in India can watch this match on Colors Infinity on TV and can live stream the same on Voot Select.

TOT vs CHE League Cup Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Heung-min Son because of his hamstring injury, new joinee Gareth Bale and Moussa Sissoko who is out with illness.

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Captain: Giroud

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Vice-Captain: Mount

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: Hart

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Defenders: Azpilicueta, Zouma, Chilwell

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Midfielders: Bergwijin, Alli, Mount, Barkley, Havertz

League Cup TOT vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Strikers: Kane, Giroud

League Cup TOT vs CHE, Tottenham Hotspur probable lineup vs Chelsea: Hart, Reguilon, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier, Fernandes, Ndombele, Bergwijin, Alli, Lamela, Kane

League Cup TOT vs CHE, Chelsea probable lineup vs Tottenham: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount, Giroud