TOT vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will take on fellow London outfit Fulham in a match which has been hastily arranged. Tottenham went through a rough start in December but they have got themselves back in the hunt when they bagged three wins in a row and this includes a 5-0 triumph over Marine in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, have been on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. However, they have won just one of these matches when they won against QPR 2-0 in the FA Cup this past weekend.

As far as team combinations are concerned, Jose Mourinho has already confirmed last week that Giovani Lo Celso will not be involved for the game due to an injury.

Fulham boss Scott Parker, on the other hand, has a fully-fit squad at his disposal before this match and this holds the side in great shape.

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Team

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-captain: Ademola Lookman

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson

Strikers: Harry Kane, Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Fulham: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Fulham probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman