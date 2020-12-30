TOT vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur would want to end 2020 with a win when they welcome London rivals Fulham on Wednesday evening. Spurs have been fairly consistent Jose Mourinho – however, they have now not won four league matches in a row as a result of which, they have dropped down to the fourth spot.

Spurs have drawn with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers and now they have been defeated against Liverpool and Leicester City over the past few weeks.

Fulham, on the other hand, will need to pick up points as they are in the danger of being relegated. They have found some form and were able to manage draws against Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton.

The last time both these sides locked horn was back in January 2019 where Fulham lost 1-2 at Craven Cottage. Both the sides have locked horns 98 times till date and Tottenham Hotspur have been dominant.

Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Ivan Cavaleiro

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Strikers: Harry Kane, Ivan Cavaleiro

Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up vs Fulham: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Fulham probable starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney; Ivan Cavaleiro