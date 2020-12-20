TOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: December 20, 2020, 16:51 IST
Tottenham Hotspur will eye to return to winning ways when they take on wounded Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, December 20. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City game will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs, in their last outing, failed to prove their mettle and lost the game against reigning champions Liverpool. After full time, the scoreboard read LIV 2-1 TOT. On the other hand, Leicester City were up against Everton in their previous Premier League outing. The Foxes were handed a 2-0 defeat at their home ground.
The upcoming game is going to be an interesting one as both sides will look to further cement their positions in top four. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City will kick off at 07:45 pm.
Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Live Streaming
All Premier League games will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. For live streaming, football lovers can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Match Details
December 20, Sunday: 07:45 pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City captain: Kane
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City vice-captain: Vardy
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City goalkeeper: Schmeichel
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City defenders: Fofana, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City midfielders: Ndidi, Tielemans, Hojbjerg
TOT vs LEI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City strikers: Son, Kane, Vardy
TOT vs LEI, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI vs Leicester City: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane
TOT vs LEI, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City Probable Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy