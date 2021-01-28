TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Both sides, Tottenham and Liverpool were hoping to go all the way to clinch the EPL title this season, but a slew of disappointing results in the recent past see them a little behind the title-chasing pack. The English Premier League 2020-21 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will start at 1:30 am IST on Friday. The encounter will take place in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham and Liverpool were at the top of the table during the early stages of the campaign, but now find themselves to the fifth and fourth spot respectively.

Jurgen Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. However, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk remain long-term absentees for Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho will have Serge Aurier available for selection again. On the other hand, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli will not take part against Liverpool, as both of them are still nursing injuries. Liverpool have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, and their last loss came came in 2017.

TOT vs LIV Premier League 2020-21: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Premier League 2020-21 will be telecast on Star Sports Network, select matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels. Meanwhile, the online live streaming of the EPL in India for all fixtures will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

TOT vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Liverpool: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguillon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

TOT vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Liverpool probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson; Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri; Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino