TOT vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United will lock horns in the upcoming Premier League League game on Saturday, January 2. Spurs won 1-0 win at Elland Road and followed it up with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane earlier that season.

Leeds United come into this match after the smashed West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns. They have risen to 11th in the table after they have bagged nine points from their last four matches.

"We have only been in this league for 16 games and there are still many challenges and many tests we have to pass before we can legitimately say we belong," said manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Both the sides have a relatively balanced record against each other. Spurs are slightly ahead with 36 wins as opposed to Leeds' 32. 29 games have ended in a draw.

Considering the strengths and weaknesses, we believe Tottenham's superior man-marking will help them come away with a win.

TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up vs Leeds United: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Leeds United probable starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford