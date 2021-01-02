TOT vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Dream11 Best Picks / Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Dream11 Captain / Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 02, 2021, 15:14 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United will lock horns in the upcoming Premier League League game on Saturday, January 2. Spurs won 1-0 win at Elland Road and followed it up with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane earlier that season.
Leeds United come into this match after the smashed West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns. They have risen to 11th in the table after they have bagged nine points from their last four matches.
"We have only been in this league for 16 games and there are still many challenges and many tests we have to pass before we can legitimately say we belong," said manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Both the sides have a relatively balanced record against each other. Spurs are slightly ahead with 36 wins as opposed to Leeds' 32. 29 games have ended in a draw.
Considering the strengths and weaknesses, we believe Tottenham's superior man-marking will help them come away with a win.
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Captain: Harry Kane
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Vice-captain: Patrick Bamford
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Midfielders: Raphinha, Rodrigo, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Strikers: Patrick Bamford, Harry Kane
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up vs Leeds United: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane
TOT vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Leeds United probable starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford