TOT VS LUD Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group J Match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets - Playing XI, Football

The action in the Europa League rolls on as Ludogorets takes on Tottenham Hotspur up next for a Group J fixture. So, far, it has been an underwhelming campaign in Europe Ludogorets as they have suffered back to back defeats. They have to win this match against the hosts in order to stay afloat in the competition.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are at the second spot with three points but they must still be reeling with the loss at Atwerp when they went down 1-0. Jose Mourinho and his men will be eager to return to winning ways in the competition, more so, after their win in the Premier League against Manchester City.

Goals from in-form attacker Son Heung-min and then by Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso secured a vital and morale-boosting victory for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

"Players going to the limits of their energy, sacrifice for the game plan, coping well with let’s say a new pressure of ‘if you win the match, you go top of the league’. I’m very proud,” Mourinho sounded confident after the win.

UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets: TOT VS LUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Jose Mourinho will not be able to avail the services of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld as well as Argentina international Erik Lamela as both of them are still nursing their injuries.

Ludogorets Razgrad, on the other hand, will be without Spanish attacker Higinio Marin and winger Wanderson, as they are out injured as well.

UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets: Predicted XI

TOT VS LUD, UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Dream 11 Team

TOT VS LUD, UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Dream 11 Team Goalkeeper: Hart

TOT VS LUD, UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Dream 11 Team Defender: Moti, Verdon, Dier, Davies

TOT VS LUD, UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Dream 11 Team Midfielders: Santana (VC), Winks, Alli

TOT VS LUD, UEFA Europa League Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Dream 11 Team Forwards: Manu, Bale (C), Vinicius

UEFA Europa League TOT VS LUD, Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI vs Ludogorets: Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura

UEFA Europa League TOT VS LUD, Ludogorets Predicted XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Plamen Iliev, Jordan Ikoko, Georgi Terziev, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Cauly, Anicet Abel, Stephane Badji, Dominik Yankov, Elvis Manu, Claudiu Keseru