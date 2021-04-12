TOT vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In what can be the most exciting clash of the weekend in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United. Jose Mourinho’s side will enter this match as they are trying to book a spot in the top four. Spurs, a side that is currently tanked sixth, will wish for a win as this could well take them into the top four position in the Premier League. United come into this match after having won only one of their last five matches across all competitions. Ahead of this match, Mourinho has already confirmed that Ben Davies and Matt Doherty will not be available for this match against Manchester United.

Manchester United, on the other hand, do have fitness concerns over Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. They might well be in the squad, but we might not see them start the match. At the same time, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are already ruled out owing to injuries. The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United game will commence at 09:00 pm IST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, April 11 - 09:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Harry KaneEdinson CavaniHugo LlorisSergio Reguilion, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Victor LindelofTanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Fred, Paul PogbaHarry Kane, Edinson CavaniTOT vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilion, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale; Harry KaneTOT vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21Dean Henderson; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

