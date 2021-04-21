Tottenham will aim to kick-start their post Jose Mourinho era on a positive note when they will take on Southampton in a Premier League match on Wednesday night.After the departure of Mourinho, former mid-fielder Ryan Mason has been named Tottenham Hotspur interim manager ahead of their clash against Southampton.

Tottenham might not play with their full strength against the Saints as they prepare to face Man City in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday.Meanwhile, Southampton, which is still in danger of being relegated, will look to consolidate their position in the first flight of English football.The high-intensity match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 21.

Both Tottenham and Southampton are having a poor run in the ongoing season of Premier League. In their last five games, the Spurs were beaten four times, while Southampton have registered two wins.

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

The match between TOT vs SOU is available to be streamed live on FanCode in India.

The match will be played on Wednesday, April 21 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

Captain: Son Heung-min

Vice-Captain: Gareth Bale

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders:James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Moura, Stuart Armstrong, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Strikers: Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Eric Lamela, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

Southampton: Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here