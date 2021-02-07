TOT vs WBA Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham will be looking to end their losing streak when they take on a struggling West Bromwich Albion side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. After a superb start to the season, Spurs have gone off the boil and now, they are sitting ninth in the league table. The London side have managed to grab just two wins in their last ten league fixtures. West Brom, on the other hand, have not found any momentum so far in the season. Sam Allardyce's side are very close to being relegated and they are now seated 19th, after they were swept away bottom-feeders Sheffield United who won the match 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

The Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion game will commence at 5.30 pm IST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

Sunday, February 07- 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

TOT vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Hugo Lloris, Joe Rodon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-min

TOT vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne