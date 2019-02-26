English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tottenham Boss Pochettino Charged With Improper Conduct by FA
The English Football Association (FA) has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct for confronting the referee after Saturday's shock 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley.
(Image: Reuters)
The English Football Association (FA) has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct for confronting the referee after Saturday's shock 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley.
Defeat dented third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious confrontation.
"It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager's language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area - amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.
Pochettino was charged for two breaches of the FA's Rule E3 which concerns general behaviour and faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban.
"I think I am going to accept everything that can happen from the FA. The thing happened on the pitch and I hope that it's not going (any) further," he said on Saturday.
The Argentine has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
