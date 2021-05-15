Tottenham Hotspur Star Dele Alli Spotted Kissing Pep Guardiola’s Daughter

England footballer, Dele Alli, seems to have got a new girlfriend. He was spotted kissing the daughter of Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, at a rooftop bar in London last Sunday. He is said to have looked smitten with Maria Guardiola as the two kept talking to each other. The Sun claims the two met last month. However, it published their images of kissing in public on Friday.Onlookers at Cloud9 also stated that the pair didn’t seem to care for anyone. One eyewitness told The Sun that the bar was “packed” with all the tables “booked”. Many people were “wandering past” the couple, but they didn’t mind it as they were so busy kissing “in front of the DJ booth”.

However, 20-year-old Maria has told her inner circle that the two do not have any kind of romantic relationship between them and are “just friends”. Neither of them has publicly addressed the picture since it was released. Maria is a student in London who boasts thousands of followers on her social media account.

Earlier, it was claimed that Dele was devastated after his breakup from his model girlfriend of five years and was looking for love on the celebrity dating app, Raya. The Tottenham Hotspur star was in a relationship with 23-year-old Ruby Mae until February this year. The reason behind their split was cited as Dele’s love for the battle royal video game, Fortnite. It was reported that the couple kept getting into blazing rows over the issue.

Pep’s team, Man City, has recently won the Premier League. Apart from Maria, he has two other children, Marius (18) and Valentina (13), with his wife Cristina Serra whom he married in 2014.

Meanwhile, Dele has been struggling on the pitch this season as he has failed to score in the Premier League so far.

