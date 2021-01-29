News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Likely To Miss A 'Few Weeks'
1-MIN READ

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Likely To Miss A 'Few Weeks'

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Likely To Miss A 'Few Weeks'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Thursday's 31 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said both of Kane’s ankles were injured in the first half which could see him miss a few weeks.

It’s a packed schedule with coming up with two games a week across the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Kane has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists this season for Tottenham, which is sixth in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...