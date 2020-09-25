Tour de France Champion Tadej Pogacar's Yellow Jersey Sold for Charity

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacars yellow jersey was sold for 47,000 euros (54,000 sollars) Friday in a charity auction organized by Slovenias national public radio.

Pogacars jersey was bought by a Slovenian businessman. Organizers said the money will be used to support talented young sportsmen in Slovenia from underprivileged families.

The 22-year-old Pogacar became the youngest winner in the 116-year history of the tour on Sunday. He finished ahead of another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic.

Slovenia, an Alpine nation of 2 million people, is known as nature-loving and sports oriented. It is also the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.