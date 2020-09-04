Tour De France: Yates In Yellow, Sagan Attacking On Stage 7

LAVAUR, France: The most furious day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday.

Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider’s second win at this year’s race.

Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by distancing them in crosswinds on the speedy approach to the finish.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints, after his team caused havoc on the road by riding furiously from the start.

And British rider Adam Yates kept the overall race leader’s yellow jersey on a day full of traps.

After two relatively quiet stages, the route from Millau to Lavaur that seemed straightforward on paper delivered the most thrilling day since the race started last weekend in Nice. It comes ahead of a weekend of climbing in the Pyrenees.

