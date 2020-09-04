SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tour De France: Yates In Yellow, Sagan Attacking On Stage 7

Tour De France: Yates In Yellow, Sagan Attacking On Stage 7

Stage 7 of the Tour de France started Friday with British rider Adam Yates wearing the race leader's yellow jersey and the team of threetime world champion Peter Sagan causing havoc by setting a furious pace at the start of the 168kilometer (104mile) route into southwest France.

LAVAUR, France: The most furious day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday.

Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider’s second win at this year’s race.

Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by distancing them in crosswinds on the speedy approach to the finish.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints, after his team caused havoc on the road by riding furiously from the start.

And British rider Adam Yates kept the overall race leader’s yellow jersey on a day full of traps.

After two relatively quiet stages, the route from Millau to Lavaur that seemed straightforward on paper delivered the most thrilling day since the race started last weekend in Nice. It comes ahead of a weekend of climbing in the Pyrenees.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Next Story
Loading