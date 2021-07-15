Tour de France's Bahrain Victorious Team Hotel and Bus Searched by Police

Police searched the accommodation and team bus of the Bahrain Victorious team on the Tour de France on Wednesday after the 17th stage, a police source told Reuters.

The search was performed amid doping suspicions since last year, the source added.

A member of another team staying at the same hotel, who declined to be named because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter, told Reuters that “dozens" of police officers in plain clothes performed the searches until 2 am local time.

Bahrain Victorious team boss Milan Erzen told Cyclingnews: “Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it."

Reuters could not immediately reach Bahrain Victorious for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here