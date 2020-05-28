TP vs CA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taipower vs Cathay Life - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

TP vs CA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020

Taipower (TP) will host table-toppers Cathay Life (CA) in the much-awaited encounter on Thursday, May 28 in the ongoing Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life is scheduled to be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. The only unbeaten side in the WSBL 2020, Cathay Life will eye to continue their winning run when they take on bottom-placed Taipower. In their previous encounter, TP or Taipower managed to keep a clean sheet with a 64-59 win over Taiyuan. T. The side will aim at producing a similar show in their upcoming game. On the other hand, Cathay Life thrashed Chunghua T. 94-69 in their last outing.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will commence at 2:30pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TA vs CA Prediction, Taipower vs Cathay Life

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: L. Xin-Yu

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: C-Yu-Chun

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Centre: Y.Zhiyu

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs Cathay Life: Chen, Guo, You Li, Wu

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taipower: Zheng Yi-Xiu, Lin, Han, Lou, Chen