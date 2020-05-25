SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TP vs CA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taipower vs Cathay Life- Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

WSBL match in progress

WSBL match in progress

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will kick off at 2:30 pm.

Share this:

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 is here. In the upcoming game, Taipower (TP) will meet  Cathay Life (CA) on Monday, May 25. The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan.  The upcoming encounter between the top two teams is expected to a thriller. Cathay Life are so far unbeaten in the WSBL 2020 and they are leading the table with eight points. Whereas, Taipower (TP) have won only four matches out of eight. In their last outing, Taipower (TP) were handed a defeat by telecom 66-61, whereas Cathay managed to keep a clean sheet with a 117-47 win over Taiyun.

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will kick off at 2:30 pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TA vs CA Prediction, Taipower vs Cathay Life

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan

 WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Zheng Yi-Xiu

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

WSBL 2020 TP vs CA Dream11 Prediction Centre: Wei-An Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs Cathay Life: Guo, Li, Wu, You, Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taipower:  Han, Zheng, Lin, Chen, Luo


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading