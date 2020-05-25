TP vs CA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taipower vs Cathay Life- Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 is here. In the upcoming game, Taipower (TP) will meet Cathay Life (CA) on Monday, May 25. The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. The upcoming encounter between the top two teams is expected to a thriller. Cathay Life are so far unbeaten in the WSBL 2020 and they are leading the table with eight points. Whereas, Taipower (TP) have won only four matches out of eight. In their last outing, Taipower (TP) were handed a defeat by telecom 66-61, whereas Cathay managed to keep a clean sheet with a 117-47 win over Taiyun.

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will kick off at 2:30 pm.

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs Cathay Life: Guo, Li, Wu, You, Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taipower: Han, Zheng, Lin, Chen, Luo