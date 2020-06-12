TP vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taipower vs Taiyuan- Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

TP vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020| Taipower will look to put an end to their two-match winless run when they face Taiyuan in the upcoming Women's Super Basketball League 2020 fixture on June 12, Friday. The WSBL 2020 or Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower (TP) vs Taiyuan (TY) will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Both teams were handed defeats in their previous matches. Taipower lost to Chunghua Telecom W 68-62, whereas Taiyuan were smashed by league leaders Cathay Life 93-58. The WSBL 2020 or Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower (TP) vs Taiyuan (TY) will kick off at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

As per the league table, Taipower are bottom-placed with two wins of 12 outings. On the other hand, Taiyuan have won five matches in WSBL 2020 so far and are sitting on the 3rd spot.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TA vs CA Prediction, Taipower vs Taiyuan

WSBL 2020 TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: Kuo Chia-Wen

WSBL 2020 TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Hsiao-Tong Peng

WSBL 2020 TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Ching Cho

WSBL 2020 TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Liu Xiye

WSBL 2020 TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction Centre: Lin Wen-Yu

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs Taiyuan: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Liu Xiye, Yang Zhiyu

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Probable V vs Taipower: Lin Wan-Yu, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Ching Cho, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Lin Wen-Yu