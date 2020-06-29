TPN vs GST Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

The Tianjin Pioneers will be playing against Guangdong Southern Tigers in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 outing scheduled for Monday. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League TPN vs GST fixture is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST on June 29 in China.

With 36 points in their kitty, Tianjin Pioneers rank nineteenth in the league standings. They have played 34 matches so far, winning 6 matches at the cost of losing 28. Their last match was against Guangdong Southern Tigers on June 26, which they lost by 79-132.

Southern Tigers, on the other hand, are enjoying their top slot in the ranking table.

Chinese Basketball League Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: TPN vs GST Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Yi Shi

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Deshaui Shi

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: Jin Xin, Sonny Weems

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: Xu Jie

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Centre: Jianlian Yi

CBA League TPN vs GST, Tianjin Pioneers possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: Deshaui Shi, Jin Xin, Tian Yu, Yi Shi, Li Rongpei

CBA League TPN vs GST Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Tianjin Pioneers: Jianlian Yi, Sonny Weems, Junfei Ren, Xu Jie, Rui Zhao