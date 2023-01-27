Trailblazer for Women in Sport: Social Media Salutes Sania Mirza after Australian Open Swansong

India tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday wrapped up her legendary Grand slam career as Australian Open mixed doubles runner-up. The Indian ace and partner Rohan Bopanna lost to the all-Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final here at Melbourne Park.

Sania and Bopanna were beaten 7-6(2), 6-2 by Brazilians Stefani and Matos, who were playing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael - Highlights

Here is how social media reacted:

4️⃣3️⃣ WTA doubles titles 3️⃣ Grand Slam doubles titles (incl. 2016 Aus Open) 3️⃣ Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (incl. 2009 Aus Open) Ranked No. 1️⃣ in doublesThe epic career of @MirzaSania gets one final chapter today!#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/rI7rVZ1Zw8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

“I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam."No, thank you @MirzaSania #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/VLPJb5CUXp — wta (@WTA) January 27, 2023

6 career Grand Slam titles2014 US Open mixed doubles champion2015 US Open women’s doubles champion @MirzaSania ends her illustrious Grand Slam career with the runners up trophy in the 2023 Australian Open mixed doubles event alongside Rohan Bopanna.#SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/GRtz8saE6s— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 27, 2023

Congratulations @MirzaSania on a wonderful career. Thank you for your service to Indian sport and for inspiring millions of girls to take up sport !— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You’ve given your everything to tennis and to women’s sports. It’s an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/iUFygrt4D4— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2023

Congratulations to @MirzaSania @rohanbopanna on winning the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Runners up Trophy!Sania, your last match in the Australian Open is memorable and thank you for raising the Indian flag for such a long time pic.twitter.com/llU7Ck5X50— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2023

Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career.. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavours . Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT pic.twitter.com/AywCMsSpQZ— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on your great career run Sania Mirza. As you bow out of grand slam tennis you have paved the path for many aspiring sportswomen.Well played! @MirzaSania #SaniaMirza #RohanBopanna #AustralianOpen #GrandSlam— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 27, 2023

Thank you @MirzaSania for being an exceptional ambassador of tennis and India. You have given us moments of tremendous celebration and we are all proud of you. Congratulations on a wonderful professional career and wish you the best for your next chapter. https://t.co/xGgRurO0Gj— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 27, 2023

6 career Grand Slam titles2014 US Open mixed doubles champion2015 US Open women’s doubles championCongratulations on a remarkable Grand Slam career, @MirzaSania! pic.twitter.com/rusGlEHshR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 27, 2023

In her final major, the 36-year-old Sania admitted her emotions almost boiled over after the Indians stunned third seeds and reigning Wimbledon champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semifinals. There was no holding them back after her final match at Melbourne Park, 22 years after she first teamed with Bopanna.

Interestingly, Sania claimed her first major in 2009 at Melbourne Park, when she paired up with Mahesh Bhupathi. And she ended her illustrious Grand Slam career here.

Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian star. After his maiden triumph in 2009. Seven years later, in 2016, she paired up with Swiss star Martina Hingis and claimed the women’s doubles title as the top seed.

Outside Australia, she earned four other Grand Slam titles: 2015 Wimbledon and 2015 US Open women’s doubles with Hingis, 2012 Roland Garros mixed doubles with Bhupathi and 2014 US Open mixed doubles with Bruno Soares.

