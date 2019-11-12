Trailer of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Podcast with The Undertaker Released
Stone Cold Steve Austin will have The Undertaker on his The Broken Skull Sessions podcast.
The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin (Photo Credit: WWE/News18)
WWE has now announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE Network with The Broken Skull Sessions, a monthly original podcast series premiering Sunday (November 24) following Survivor Series.
The show, which is being hosted and executive produced by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Broken Skull Sessions will feature one-on-one, no-holds-barred conversations with some of the biggest names in WWE history, including legends, currents superstars and celebrity guests.
WWE has officially confirmed that in its debut episode, Austin will welcome The Undertaker for a " rare long-form interview," which will allow wrestling fans to get an unprecedented insight into one of the biggest WWE icons of all time.
Speaking about the new podcast, Austin said, "I've raised hell all over the world inside the ring while with WWE. Now with The Broken Skull Sessions, I get to raise hell outside the ring, shooting the breeze with Superstars from the world of sports-entertainment."
According to WWE, the show, which will be filmed at Austin's home studio in Southern California, will see each episode contain more than an hour of candid conversation with stars and guests.
Stone Cold's first WWE-podcast was released in December 2014 with Vince McMahon, while the last one was with Dean Ambrose in August 2016.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhaskar on Abusing Child Actor on a Show: Was Narrating a Funny Incident
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- Pet Dog in Odisha Fights Cobra Before Killing it, Saves Family of Six
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now