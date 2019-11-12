Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Trailer of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Podcast with The Undertaker Released

Stone Cold Steve Austin will have The Undertaker on his The Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trailer of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Podcast with The Undertaker Released
The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin (Photo Credit: WWE/News18)

WWE has now announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE Network with The Broken Skull Sessions, a monthly original podcast series premiering Sunday (November 24) following Survivor Series.

The show, which is being hosted and executive produced by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Broken Skull Sessions will feature one-on-one, no-holds-barred conversations with some of the biggest names in WWE history, including legends, currents superstars and celebrity guests.

WWE has officially confirmed that in its debut episode, Austin will welcome The Undertaker for a " rare long-form interview," which will allow wrestling fans to get an unprecedented insight into one of the biggest WWE icons of all time.

Speaking about the new podcast, Austin said, "I've raised hell all over the world inside the ring while with WWE. Now with The Broken Skull Sessions, I get to raise hell outside the ring, shooting the breeze with Superstars from the world of sports-entertainment."

According to WWE, the show, which will be filmed at Austin's home studio in Southern California, will see each episode contain more than an hour of candid conversation with stars and guests.

Stone Cold's first WWE-podcast was released in December 2014 with Vince McMahon, while the last one was with Dean Ambrose in August 2016.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram