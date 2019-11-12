Trailer of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Podcast with The Undertaker Released

WWE has now announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE Network with The Broken Skull Sessions, a monthly original podcast series premiering Sunday (November 24) following Survivor Series.

The show, which is being hosted and executive produced by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Broken Skull Sessions will feature one-on-one, no-holds-barred conversations with some of the biggest names in WWE history, including legends, currents superstars and celebrity guests.

WWE has officially confirmed that in its debut episode, Austin will welcome The Undertaker for a " rare long-form interview," which will allow wrestling fans to get an unprecedented insight into one of the biggest WWE icons of all time.

Speaking about the new podcast, Austin said, "I've raised hell all over the world inside the ring while with WWE. Now with The Broken Skull Sessions, I get to raise hell outside the ring, shooting the breeze with Superstars from the world of sports-entertainment."

According to WWE, the show, which will be filmed at Austin's home studio in Southern California, will see each episode contain more than an hour of candid conversation with stars and guests.

Stone Cold's first WWE-podcast was released in December 2014 with Vince McMahon, while the last one was with Dean Ambrose in August 2016.

