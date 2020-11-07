Next Story
Trainer Todd Pletcher Earns 5,000th Career Victory
Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct on Friday.
- Associated Press
NEW YORK: Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct on Friday.
Microsecond scored a three-quarter length victory in the seventh race. He was ridden by Kendrick Carmouche and is owned by Mike Repole. Pletcher didn’t saddle his landmark winner; he was in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Breeders’ Cup.
Its such a great tribute to the whole staff and a lot of people who put in so much hard work, Pletcher said, but mainly its about the horses.
The 53-year-old trainer has won five Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders Cup races in his career.
