Trainer Todd Pletcher Earns 5,000th Career Victory

NEW YORK: Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct on Friday.

Microsecond scored a three-quarter length victory in the seventh race. He was ridden by Kendrick Carmouche and is owned by Mike Repole. Pletcher didn’t saddle his landmark winner; he was in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Breeders’ Cup.

Its such a great tribute to the whole staff and a lot of people who put in so much hard work, Pletcher said, but mainly its about the horses.

The 53-year-old trainer has won five Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders Cup races in his career.

  • First Published: November 07, 2020, 2:39 IST
