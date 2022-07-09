Trevor Sinclair Believes that Lewis Hamilton is One of the Greatest British Athletes

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One. The Briton equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven World Championship titles in 2020. Many pundits regard Hamilton as the greatest F1 driver and often compare him with Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. However, it hasn’t been all hunky-dory for the glamorous driver since his triumph in 2020. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat Hamilton to the Drivers’ Championship last year. The Dutchman has been in terrific form this year as well and is at the top of the Drivers’ standings. Meanwhile, Hamilton is languishing at the sixth position on the Drivers’ standings.

Despite Hamilton’s recent struggles on the racetrack, former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has come to his defense and hailed the legendary F1 driver. In a recent interview with talkSport, Sinclair opined that the Mercedes driver is Britain’s greatest athlete and that he doesn’t get enough respect because of his outspoken nature.

“The disrespect Sir Lewis Hamilton still gets from certain British fans; I don’t feel he deserves that. I think we should absolutely appreciate what he has done in Formula One. What he has achieved in the sport of F1, Hamilton should be getting a lot more credit than he gets. He has won seven championships and has broken so many records. Therefore, for me he is one of the best British athletes if not the best,” Sinclair was quoted as saying.

"The disrespect Sir Lewis Hamilton still gets…we should appreciate him!" "What Hamilton has achieved in the sport of #F1 should get more credit!" "The British athlete ever!"

It is worth noting that Hamilton is very outspoken when it come to tackling racism and climate change. But because Hamilton is associated with Formula One, many people think he is a hypocrite when it come to environment.

Last week at the British Grand Prix, some protestors from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ environmentalist group invaded the Silverstone Circuit. Hamilton came out in support of the activists on his Instagram Story.

“While I’ll always support those standing up for what they believe in, it must be done safely. Please don’t jump onto our race circuits to protest, we don’t want to put you in harm’s way,” Hamilton was quoted as saying.

At the British Grand Prix, Hamilton managed to finish third on the podium after he was cheered by his home crowd. After a poor start to the season, it seems that Hamilton has found his mojo as he had finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix as well.

