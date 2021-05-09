Tributes Pour in as Indian Hockey Loses Legends MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh in a Day

Indian hockey fraternity lost two icons on Saturday as Moscow Olympic heroes Maharaj Krishan Kaushik , aka MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh lost their respective battles against the deadly coronavirus. While Ravinder Pal Singh, passed away in Lucknow on Saturday morning, MK Kaushik breathed his last later in the day in New Delhi.

Legendary MK Kaushik was not only an Olympic medallist butan ex-coach of the Indian women’s hockey team and an Arjuna award winner in 1998. Kaushik had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and despite symptoms, his RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests returned negative. Few days later he was diagnosed with pneumonia due to coronavirus following a CT scan on chest. Hockey India had announced that it will transfer Rs 5 lakh to help in his treatment, however, 66-year-old passed away before that.

As soon as these sad news came in, tributes came in for the Arjuna Awardee.

What a sad Day. My good Friend MK Kaushik passed away. We shared many great moment during my time in India. RIP— Roelant Oltmans (@OltmansOltmans) May 8, 2021

Ravinder Pal Singh, on the other hand, had recovered from Covid-19 but his breathing problem continued and he was suffering from anxiety. After his condition deteriorated on Friday, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and put on a ventilator. He passed away early on Saturday.

