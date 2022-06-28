Triple H, Randy Orton Pay Tribute to John Cena on Completing 20 years in WWE

John Cena is one of the most iconic wrestlers of WWE. The 45-year-old marked the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE by appearing on Monday night RAW. Videos highlighting John Cena’s glittering career were aired throughout the show. Several WWE stars paid tribute to John Cena on social media.

Triple H shared a video on Twitter to congratulate Cena on his incredible career in WWE. “I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena! Enjoy your night on WWE RAW!” he wrote

Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GuX0gehbiy — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2022

WWE analyst Ryan Satin tweeted about Paul Wight aka Big Show and Bryan Danielson paying tributes to the global superstar.

Whoa! Wasn’t expecting to see Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson on #WWERaw tonight for John Cena’s 20 year anniversary! pic.twitter.com/UnJn3XV3vh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 28, 2022

Randy Orton also paid tribute to his great rival by sharing a touching video on Instagram.

Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon tweeted a video message. “I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings!” she wrote.

I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings! #Hustle #Loyalty #Respect #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/r8oc7OPWw0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 27, 2022

A major portion of the latest episode of RAW was devoted to the WWE legend. After being introduced by Vince McMahon, Cena made a euphoric entrance to the ring as the WWE locker room stood on the entrance ramp and applauded. In the ring, Cena reflected on his journey and talked about how much the WWE fans meant to him.

On the show, Cena was even seen talking to Ezekiel backstage. Interestingly, there was some drama when Cena returned to RAW as Theory tried to trash-talk him. Theory stated that he had achieved more at 24 years of age than Cena. After the short altercation between John Cena and Theory, fans are wondering if WWE is building-up a new rivalry for John Cena and setting up the stage for his return.

Cena’s iconic gesture where he moves his head around his hands and says “You Can’t See Me” catapulted him to super stardom. After attaining great heights in WWE, Cena went on to act in Hollywood films like F9 and Bumblebee.

