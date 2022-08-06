Triple H Reveals That He Had No Idea About Logan Paul Before The YouTuber Was Roped In by WWE

Logan Paul, a famous YouTuber, might be having 25.5 million subscribers on his channel but WWE superstar Triple H had simply no idea about the social media sensation.

Triple H, during an interview with Logan Paul on “Impaulsive”, was asked about his initial reactions after he got to know that WWE was keen to bring in the YouTuber. Triple H, while responding, laughed and made the stunning claim. The Game vehemently stated that he had no clue whatsoever about Logan.

“You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who is that?’ Yeah, who?’ Yeah, no offence. When they first said it [Paul was joining WWE], Kristen Prouty walked in and talked all about it and [I went] ‘Yeah, I don’t know who that is,’” Triple H said.

Later, Triple H found out the real identity of Logan and realised the impact of his presence. Triple H also thanks his kids’ media consumption for putting Logan and his brother Jake on his radar.

Logan made his WWE debut last year. On the April 2 episode of SmackDown, Logan was invited by Sami Zayn for the premiere of his documentary trailer. Logan was also present during the match between Zayn and Kevin Owens at the electrifying Wrestlemania 37.

Logan secured a remarkable win in his first WWE encounter also. His first clash took place at WrestleMania 38 where he partnered with The Miz and took on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Logan’s impressive performance during the match was appreciated by fans and many former WWE stars. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Logan was attacked mercilessly by The Miz after their spectacular victory. And now Logan is set to face The Miz at the SummerSlam.

The 27-year-old American YouTuber signed a cash-rich deal with WWE earlier this year in June. He made his professional boxing debut in 2019 against KSI. But Logan failed to kick off his stint as a professional boxer on a winning note after enduring a defeat against KSI.

Previously, he also took on Floyd Mayweather in June last year for an exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida. The match comprised some stunning action-packed duels but unfortunately, no one was adjudged the winner.

