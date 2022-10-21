Tristen Nash, Son of World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Dies At 26

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash passed away at 26, according to several media reports.

The news was first broken on Thursday by professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp. He tweeted, “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

While Tristen Nash’s death has come as a shock to the family and all acquaintances but the cause of death is not known yet, People reported. There have been no reports regarding when or where he died.

According to the FOX News, Tristen was the only child of the pro wrestler and his wife, Tamara. It was earlier highlighted by several news organizations that Tristen and Kevin had several issues in the past but were publicly made up. In 2014, the men were even arrested after a fight at Kevin’s residence in Florida.

Though apart from all the unrest, The News-Herald of Southgate, Michigan, reported that the two were working on a podcast about Kevin’s wrestling career.

Kevin, 63, has had a great career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. However, unfortunately, the announcement of his son’s death came on a day which would have been 64th birthday of his longtime wrestling tag-team partner, Scott Hall.

Hall died on March 14 after suffering a series of heart attacks two nights earlier.

While Sapp shared the news of Tristen’s death with everyone but there hasn’t been any public statement by Kevin or Tamara about son’s death.

After getting the news, “Kliq This” podcast co-host, Sean Oliver, sent his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted, “I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be.”

