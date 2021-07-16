Truck Driver's Son Books National Archery Team Spot; Says He Draws Inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar

Amit Kumar, a 17-year-old archer from Uttar Pradesh, who currently trains at the Jabalpur’s archery academy has made both his state and academy proud by booking a spot in the National Archery team which will take part in the upcoming World Archery Championship in Poland.

Kumar, a trainee of State Archery Academy Jabalpur, will represent the country in Cadet World Archery Competition which will take place in Wroclaw, Poland starting August 9.

Kumar joined the archery academy five years ago, and with constant hard work, he made it to the national team. Like many athletes, he also has a long story of struggle in his early life.

Son of a truck driver, Amit Kumar, always had troubles on the financial front. The dogged archer recently lost his mother to Covid-19.

Kumar claims he had drawn inspiration from great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and has finally achieved his goal. With a ticket booked for the world archery event, Kumar has now set his eyes on an Olympic berth.

His coach Rijpal Singh Salariya told News18 that his student making it to the world event in archery has made both the academy and him proud. However, the academy is known for producing international archers as before Amit Kumar, ten others have featured in international events.

Two years after joining the academy, Amit had claimed a gold medal for Madhya Pradesh in the Senior Archery Event in Pune, Maharashtra. This year he secured a gold in the individual event and a Silver in the mixed team event at Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

At the national archery event at Dehradun, Kumar had won a Bronze and a Silver.

