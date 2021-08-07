'True Indian Spirit': Bajrang Punia Praised by PM Modi, President and Others for Tokyo 2020 Bronze

Bajrang Punia got home a bronze medal in wrestling to increase India’s Tokyo Olympics medal tally to six. Bajrang won the bronze medal match 8-0 against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan at the Makuhari Messe Hall in the men’s 65kg category. He became only the sixth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal. With the bronze on Saturday, India match their best-ever show at an Olympics as they won six medals at the 2012 London Olympics too.

The 27-year-old was dominant from the word go and with a dominating performance, also took revenge of his defeat at the hands of Daulet in the semifinals of 2019 world championships. A total of seven Indian wrestlers took part at 2020 Tokyo Games with three of them making it to the medals round while one making it to the final. Two of them went on to win medals. Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after losing his gold medal bout of 57kg category. On the other hand, Deepak Punia lost in the bronze medal match of the 85kg category.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over Bajrang’s show at the Tokyo Olympics and said that he made every Indian proud.

“Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also posted a message of appreciation on Twitter and said that the Indian had distinguished himself as an “outstanding wrestler".

“A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Bajrang on the bronze medal with a tweet about his performance in the match.

MMA start and Bajrang’s sister-in-law Ritu Phogat also congratulated him for the excellent show in the bronze medal match.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore for Bajrang Punia.

