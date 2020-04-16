SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trust Kabaddi Players to Give a Good Fight: PM Modi on U Mumba's Appeal to Download Aarogya Setu App

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kabaddi Premier League side U Mumba's appeal to download the Aargoya Setu app.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed members of the U Mumba kabaddi team for their appeal to download the Aarogya Setu app amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

U Mumba tweeted a video featuring Ajinkya Kapre, Athul MS, Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh. "Our players have an important appeal to make to our fans. Download the Aargoya Setu app and stay informed about COVID-19," said the team in their tweet.

Modi responded to the tweet on his personal handle saying: "Trust our Kabaddi players to know a thing or two about giving a good fight. And here, they are telling you what will help in the fight against COVID-19."


U Mumba then replied to the Prime Minister: "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir. We are all in this fight together!"

Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, urged the countrymen to download the 'Aarogya Setu App'.

In his address to the nation, he told the states, "You will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform".

"The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus," he told the States through his address.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres