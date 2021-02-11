News18 Logo

sports

Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas Holds Off Thanasi Kokkinakis to Win Greek Epic
1-MIN READ

Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas Holds Off Thanasi Kokkinakis to Win Greek Epic

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated local wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 and reach the third round of the at the Australian Open.

A Greek tragedy threatened to befall Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open on Thursday before the fifth seed steadied to fend off local wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 and reach the third round.

The day after Nick Kyrgios sent John Cain Arena into delirium with a thrilling comeback, 267th-ranked Greek-Australian Kokkinakis appeared set for the boilover of the tournament when he threaded a backhand down the line to send the match into a fifth at Rod Laver Arena.

It was not to be, though, as Tsitsipas captured the decisive break in the fifth game and held on grimly to close out a four-hour 32-minute epic.

Tsitsipas will meet Sweden’s Mikael Ymer for a place in the fourth round.


