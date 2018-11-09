English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tsitsipas Stars at Next Gen ATP Finals, but De Minaur Having 'Hell of a Year'
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas may be the star attraction at the Next Gen ATP Finals but Australian Alex de Minaur said Thursday he was "having a hell of a year" as both raced into the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament for players aged under-21 with only one set dropped in three games.
Tsitsipas, ranked 15th in the world, will take on last year's finalist Andrey Rublev in Friday's semi-finals with de Minaur, 19, up against Spaniard Jaume Munar.
"I'm playing well, I'm feeling well, and I'm happy to be the star," said Tsitsipas, 20.
"But I know there's another star who had three wins in a row in the other part of the draw. So the tournament is not over yet."
The Greek player, in Group A in the round robin tournament, was referring to de Minaur who also won his three matches in Group B.
The Australian began the season at number 208 and reached a career-high 31 last month.
"It's definitely a big surprise. I never expected almost anything that happened this year," said the player from Sydney.
"It's been a hell of a year. I've enjoyed every second of it and it's given me a hunger for more."
De Minaur beat American Taylor Fritz 4-3 (10/8), 4-1, 4-2 on Thursday with Tsitsipas racing past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 4-1, 4-3 (7/2), 4-1
Rublev eased past Italian wild card Liam Caruana 4-3 (9/7), 4-1, 4-2 to book his passage after losing to de Minaur on Wednesday, with Munar beating American Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-3 (7/3), 4-1 to seal the final berth.
The format for the tournament is the best-of-five sets with shorter sets of four games, no-ad scoring at deuce and no lets on serve.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
