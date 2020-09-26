SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Tsitsipas To Face Garin In Hamburg Semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first claycourt semifinal in 16 months on Friday after beating Dusan Lajovic 76 (5), 62 at the Hamburg Open, the last tuneup before the French Open.

HAMBURG, Germany: Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first clay-court semifinal in 16 months on Friday after beating Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Hamburg Open, the last tune-up before the French Open.

The sixth-ranked Greek was 5-3 down in the opening-set tiebreak but won four points in a row to take the set and followed up by breaking Lajovic’s serve three times in a row at the start of the second.

That put Tsitsipas up against a clay specialist in the semis. Chilean player Christian Garin has two clay-court titles already in 2020 from back-to-back tournament wins in Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro in February, but he had to recover from a set down in his quarterfinal on Friday.

Garin beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 after responding to losing the first set by breaking Bublik in the opening game of the second.

The other semifinal will pit Andrey Rublev against Casper Ruud.

The fifth-seeded Rublev produced a minor upset to eliminate fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-5 after a topsy-turvy second set saw Bautista Agut twice recover from a break down.

Ruud won his quarterfinal against Ugo Humbert 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. For Ruud it was his fourth quarterfinal of the season, all on clay, and his fourth win. The Norwegian’s three previous wins yielded a title in Buenos Aires, a loss in the Santiago final and a semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic last week in Rome.

  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 12:51 AM IST
