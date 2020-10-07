TSU vs OSK Dream11 Team Prediction J League Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sagan Tosu will be squaring off against Gamba Osaka on Wednesday, October 7. In the ongoing J league, Sagan Tosu is pretty much out of form. Gamba Osaka’s performance, on the other hand, has been quite average.

What must be noted is that the host team have only managed to register their win in one of the last five matches it has played. Gamba Osaka, on the contrary, has only lost one match in the previous five outings that it has played. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Gamba Osaka will be eyeing the win in order to have a last five match victories to their record.

J League Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka will commence from 3:30 PM at Ekimae Real Estate Stadium. As of now, Sagan Tosu is placed at number 14 with 18 points of 18 matches. The team in its latest fixture was defeated by Sanfrecce by 3-0 on October 3.

Gamba Osaka are currently at the fifth spot. The team have managed to score 35 points off 19 matches. In its latest match, they defeated Kashima Antlers by 2-0 on October 3.

TSU vs OSK Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka J League Dream11 Team

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Captain: S Kurata

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Vice Captain: T Usami

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Goalkeeper: T Morita

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Defenders: R Morishita, D Miya, Y Kobayashi, R Shinzato

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Midfielders: R Harakawa, T Kanamori, S Kurata

J League TSU vs OSK Dream 11 Prediction, Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Strikers: T Usami, A Braga Bispo, K Ishii

TSU vs OSK J League Sagan Tosu Probable XI vs Gamba Osaka: Yohei Takaoka, Shinya Nakano, Ryoya Morishita, Hideto Takahashi, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ryang Yong-Gi, Yuta Higuchi, An Yong-Woo, Daiki Matsuoka, Cho Dong-Gun, Kaisei Ishii

TSU vs OSK J League Gamba Osaka Probable XI vs Sagan Tosu: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Usami, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo