News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Sports
    1-MIN READ

    Tsubaki Joins A-League's Sydney FC On Loan From Yokohama

    Tsubaki Joins A-League's Sydney FC On Loan From Yokohama

    Japanese midfielder Naoki Tsubaki has joined Melbourne City for the 202021 ALeague season on a loan arrangement with JLeague side Yokohama F Marinos.

    SYDNEY: Japanese midfielder Naoki Tsubaki has joined Melbourne City for the 2020-21 A-League season on a loan arrangement with J-League side Yokohama F Marinos.

    The 20-year-old Tsubaki has spent his past two seasons on loan at J-2 side Giravanz Kitakyushu, where he made 39 appearances. He represented Japan at under-17 level during the 2017 U17 FIFA World Cup and was a graduate of the Yokohama F Marinos academy.

    Melbourne City director of football Michael Petrillo said Ange Postecoglou, the former Australia national coach who is now coaching Yokohama, had been instrumental in recommending Tsubaki for an Australian stint.

    He comes to us in high regard from Ange Postecoglou and his coaching team at Yokohama and we believe hell be a great addition to our final third, Petrillo said Saturday.

    ___

    More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...