TUR vs NED Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs Netherlands Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
1-MIN READ

TUR vs NED Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs Netherlands Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Turkey vs Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Turkey vs Netherlands

Turkey vs the Netherlands Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Turkey vs the Netherlands Dream11 Best Picks / Turkey vs the Netherlands Dream11 Captain / Turkey vs the Netherlands Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

Netherlands will look to start their qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they lock horns againstTurkey at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Turkey faced a lot of problems in 2020 as they could only manage one win out of the eight matches played last year.

On the other hand, Netherlands started a transitional period in 2020 and this saw Ronald Koeman call it quits to join Barcelona.

Turkey, on the other hand, emerged 3-0 victors the last time they locked horns with Netherlands and this result became one of the determining factors in the visitors’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2016.Turkey has made a number of changes to the squad that featured in the last international break of 2020. There will be seven players who will miss out and the major absentees will be Cengiz Under and Mahmut Tekdemir.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands game will commence at 10:30 PM IST.

TUR vs NED 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Turkey vs the Netherlands: Live Streaming

Turkey vs the Netherlands match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Turkey vs the Netherlands live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

TUR vs NED 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Turkey vs the Netherlands: Match Details

Wednesday, March 24– 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, TUR vs NED Dream11 team for Turkey vs the Netherlands

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-captain: Burak Yilmaz

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind

Midfielders: Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Burak Yilmaz

TUR vs NED, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey possible starting line-up vs the Netherlands: Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak YilmazTUR vs NED, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers the Netherlands possible starting line-up vs Turkey: Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay
first published:March 24, 2021, 17:55 IST