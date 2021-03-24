TUR vs NED Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs Netherlands Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Netherlands will look to start their qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they lock horns againstTurkey at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Turkey faced a lot of problems in 2020 as they could only manage one win out of the eight matches played last year.

On the other hand, Netherlands started a transitional period in 2020 and this saw Ronald Koeman call it quits to join Barcelona.

Turkey, on the other hand, emerged 3-0 victors the last time they locked horns with Netherlands and this result became one of the determining factors in the visitors’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2016.Turkey has made a number of changes to the squad that featured in the last international break of 2020. There will be seven players who will miss out and the major absentees will be Cengiz Under and Mahmut Tekdemir.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands game will commence at 10:30 PM IST.

Turkey vs the Netherlands match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Turkey vs the Netherlands live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Wednesday, March 24– 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-captain: Burak Yilmaz

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind

Midfielders: Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Burak Yilmaz

Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak YilmazJasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay