Turkish Steeplechase Specialist has London 2012 Olympics Sample Test Positive for Doping

File photo of Gulcan Mingir (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Turkey's Gulcan Mingir was disqualified from women's steeplechase in London Olympics, where she finished 27th, due to doping violations.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
Paris: Turkish athlete Gulcan Mingir, a 3,000 metre steeplechase specialist, was "disqualified" from the London 2012 Olympics on Tuesday after a positive doping test, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

Mingir, 30, finished 27th in the women's steeplechase eight years ago, but has had that result scrapped.

"Re-analysis of Mingir's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turabinol)," the IOC said in a statement.

Mingir won the gold medal in the event at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki.

