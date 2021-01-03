News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Turner Score 20, Bowling Green Defeats Northern Illinois
1-MIN READ

Turner Score 20, Bowling Green Defeats Northern Illinois

Turner Score 20, Bowling Green Defeats Northern Illinois

Justin Turner had 20 points as Bowling Green romped past Northern Illinois 6842 on Saturday.

DEKALB, Ill.: Justin Turner had 20 points as Bowling Green romped past Northern Illinois 68-42 on Saturday.

Daeqwon Plowden had 12 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points.

Darius Beane had 13 points for the Huskies (1-7, 0-3). Tyler Cochran added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, scored only four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

NIU’s 42 points were the fewest given up by Bowling Green in a MAC game in eight years.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...